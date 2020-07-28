Add another local store to the list of permanent closings this year.
Ascena Retail Group said over the weekend that it is closing 2,800 of its 4,000 stores, leaving just 1,200 open.
Six hundred of those stores are Justice locations — including the one in Towne Square Mall.
The tween clothing chain was founded in 2004 and grew to more than 1,000 stores by 2016.
Today, it has 826 locations.
But that will soon be cut to 226, the company said over the weekend.
Also closing are 15 other Justice stores in Kentucky and two in Evansville.
Ascena brands include Ann Taylor, Loft, Lou & Grey, Justice and Catherines.
It declared bankruptcy on Thursday.
The filing said all 320 Catherines stores will be shuttered.
The plus-size clothing chain is 60 years old.
CNN reported on Monday that “so far this year, 21 private and public retailers have filed for Chapter 11, according to BankruptcyData.com. That’s more than double the number that filed for the same time period last year. In total, 20 retailers filed for bankruptcy protection in 2019.”
The National Law Review recently listed 20 chains — including Ascena Retail Group — that it expects to file for bankruptcy protection this year.
The list includes Best Buy, Hobby Lobby and GameStop.
So far in 2020, close to 5,400 retail locations have been shuttered, a report from Coresight Research says.
Owensboro has lost such stores as JC Penney, Macy’s, Rogers Jewelers, Books-A-Million and Pier I already this year.
