The Owensboro Police Department arrested a juvenile Friday, in connection with multiple vehicle thefts in the city.
OPD reports say the vehicle thefts have taken place over a period of several months. During the investigation, OPD detectives have recovered 11 vehicles associated with the thefts, as well as personal property from the vehicles, reports say.
The names of juveniles are kept confidential in the court system, unless the juvenile is later charged as an adult and transferred to circuit court.
The juvenile was charged with six counts of theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $10,000, seven counts of theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $1,000, two counts of theft by unlawful taken (firearm), one county of theft of contents from a vehicle over $1,000 and one count of first-degree criminal mischief.
The juvenile has a previous history that includes a charge of theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $1,000, receiving stolen property (tools), theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $500, theft of or receiving a stolen credit card, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of marijuana.
Reports say the juvenile was transported to youth detention center in Warren County.
