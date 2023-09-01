The juvenile charged with murder in the June shooting death of a teen on Hughes Avenue will be transferred to the grand jury to be tried as an adult.
A release from Daviess County Attorney John Burlew’s office said the juvenile, who was 16 at the time of the June 24 incident, was ordered transferred to the grand jury after a Thursday hearing in District Court.
The names of juveniles charged in criminal cases are kept confidential until they are indicted by the grand jury and make their first appearance in Circuit Court.
The juvenile was charged with fatally shooting Demarion Black, 16, at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Hughes Avenue.
Owensboro Police Department reports say officers called to the scene found Black suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Black later died of his injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
OPD reports of the investigation say police detectives interviewed several possible witnesses and identified the juvenile as a potential suspect. The juvenile was found on June 26 and interviewed at OPD. The juvenile was charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a minor.
The juvenile was ordered held on a $500,000 full-cash bond and is incarcerated in the regional juvenile detention center in Bowling Green.
Meanwhile, a juvenile charged with murder in the death of a teen near Ben Hawes Park is still awaiting his transfer hearing.
In that incident Gaymee Paw, 16, was found the afternoon of June 21 with a gunshot wound to the head on Willet Road near the park. A juvenile male, who was also 16, was charged with murder in the incident, and is also incarcerated in Bowling Green.
A transfer hearing for the juvenile charged in Paw’s death was initially scheduled for September 6, but was moved to November 22, due to scheduling conflicts. Juvenile proceedings are closed to the public.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
