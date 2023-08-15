The Owensboro Police Department charged a juvenile with felony assault Monday afternoon, in connection with a shooting on Arizona Court.
OPD reports say officers responded to the 2900 block of Arizona Court at 11:58 a.m. Reports say officers found a juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with apparent non-life threatening injuries.
Reports say detectives interviewed witnesses and recovered a firearm that was determined to have been stolen. A 16-year-old male was developed as a suspect, interviewed and charged with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a handgun by a minor and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
The juvenile has a previous history of felony charges, including theft of a firearm, second-degree assault, second-degree terroristic threatening and possession of a handgun by a minor.
Reports say the juvenile was transported to the regional juvenile detention center in Bowling Green for incarceration.
James Mayse,
270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
