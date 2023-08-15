The Owensboro Police Department charged a juvenile with felony assault Monday afternoon, in connection with a shooting on Arizona Court.

OPD reports say officers responded to the 2900 block of Arizona Court at 11:58 a.m. Reports say officers found a juvenile with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with apparent non-life threatening injuries.

James Mayse,

270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

