A juvenile was charged with assault and possession of a handgun in connection with a Tuesday night shooting on Bluff Avenue.
Owensboro Police Department reports say officers were called to the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue at 9:54 p.m. Tuesday to a report of gunshots. Sgt. Jason Lee, a public information officer for OPD, said officers did not find any evidence of a shooting at the scene.
Reports say at 11:14 p.m., officers were called to respond to a man suffering from a gunshot wound at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Lee said the officers encountered an adult, later identified as Mason Hale, 19, who had been shot in the leg.
The injuries were considered non-life threatening, he said. An Owensboro Health spokesman said the hospital did not have any information on Hale’s condition Wednesday afternoon.
OPD received an anonymous tip that identified the juvenile as being involved in the shooting, and led officers to the juvenile’s location, he said.
The victim and the juvenile are related, Lee said.
The juvenile was located and was charged with second-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a minor.
The juvenile was kept overnight at OPD and then was transported to the detention center for his first court appearance, Lee said.
Lee said he did not know what might have led to the incident. The incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-687-8484.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
