The Owensboro Police Department charged a juvenile Friday with multiple counts of theft of firearms, including of a firearm that has used in a shooting in January.
OPD reports say the 16 year-old female was charged with nine counts of theft of a firearm, which is a Class D felony. Reports say one of the handguns the juvenile allegedly stole was recovered at the scene of a shooting investigation on Jan. 22.
The juvenile was also charged with one count of theft from a building, which is also a class D felony.
The thefts are still under investigation. Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also give to Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-687-8484.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
