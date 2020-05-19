A juvenile was charged with first-degree robbery and an adult was charged with complicity to commit robbery in a Saturday incident where a bullet was fired at the victim’s vehicle during the robbery.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports say deputies were called to a home in the 1900 block of San Anita Circle on Saturday afternoon to reports of a robbery. Reports say the victim told deputies he was home when two males, one of whom he could identify, came to his home and asked if he had a video system or air mattresses for sale.
Reports say when the victim said he had no items for sale, one of the men pulled out a handgun and demanded cash and the victim’s phone.
Reports say the victim fled outside and got into a scuffle with one of the men. The victim then fled to his truck and was leaving when the man with the gun fired a single round, which struck the truck on the passenger side.
The two males then fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a woman, said Major Barry Smith, the department’s chief deputy.
Reports say the victim was able to tell deputies where one of the males lived on Arlington Park Boulevard.
Reports say deputies went to the home and found an adult male who matched the description the victim provided, along with a phone stolen from the victim’s residence. Reports say when deputies found the male, he was unconscious in his vehicle from suspected intoxicants and was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment.
While deputies were at the home, they saw a male and a female driving past in a vehicle that matched the description of the one the males got into after the robbery. A 17-year-old and an adult, Carley Polston, 19, of the 2000 block of Arlington Park Boulevard, were stopped, and a handgun was found in the vehicle.
The 17-year-old was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree fleeing/evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment and various misdemeanor charges. Polston was charged with complicity to commit first-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence for allegedly driving the males to and from the robbery, and for hiding the handgun in the vehicle.
The incident is still under investigation. Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff’s office, said charges are pending against the person found unconscious.
