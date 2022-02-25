A juvenile charged Wednesday night in connection with a firearm discharge was also charged in two incidents involving firearms last year.
Owensboro Police Department reports say officers were called to the 700 block of Carol Stream to a report of a firearm discharge. Reports say the 17-year-old male was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a minor and tampering with physical evidence, which are all felonies, in the incident.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said the juvenile was charged with firearms offenses in August and September.
In the August incident, the juvenile was charged with discharging a weapon, possession of a handgun by a minor, first-degree criminal mischief, tampering with evidence and second-degree fleeing/evading police. All of the charges, except the fleeing charge, are felonies.
In September, the juvenile was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, possession of a defaced firearm and trafficking in marijuana over 8 ounces. The marijuana charge was enhanced because a firearm was involved. All of the charges are felonies.
The names of juveniles are confidential, unless the juvenile is transferred to the adult court system and indicted by a grand jury.
The Daviess County Attorney’s office prosecutes juvenile criminal cases. County Attorney Claud Porter said his office filed a motion for the juvenile to be transferred to adult court in the previous cases, but said a hearing on the motion has not yet been held.
Previously “if there was a weapon involved, there would be an automatic (order) to transfer” once the transfer motion was filed, Porter said.
But state law changed the procedure, and now the involvement of a firearm is one of the factors a judge can consider when deciding if a juvenile should be transferred, Porter said.
Porter said he could not discuss details of previous hearings involving the juvenile. A juvenile’s case history is sealed, by state law.
Porter said he would file a motion to transfer the juvenile to adult court on the new charges, if the facts of the case meet the criteria.
Boggess said investigators believe the home that was struck was being targeted. Boggess said the juvenile is also a suspect in a previous firearms discharge.
“Three different times, he has been charged with serious offenses in a six-month period,” Boggess said.
The juvenile was incarcerated Thursday in the Warren County Detention Center. Boggess said the Wednesday night incident is still under investigation.
“There’s the possibility other people could be charged as well,” Boggess said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
