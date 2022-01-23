Early Saturday morning, the Owensboro Police Department responded to the 3900 block of Carpenter Drive for a reported shooting.
A juvenile male was located with a single gunshot wound and was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in a non-life threatening condition.
An occupied residence was also struck several times, but no one else was injured.
Detectives responded and are currently investigating.
Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
