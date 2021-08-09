The Owensboro Police Department responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon in the 900 block of Holly Avenue.
When officers arrived at approximately 2:40 p.m., they found a 17-year-old male with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where the extent of his injuries were unknown at the time of this report.
Detectives are currently investigating this incidence, and anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
