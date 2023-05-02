A juvenile was killed last week in a vehicle collision with a school bus in Muhlenberg County.

A post from the Central City Police Department released Monday said the collision occurred at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday on Everly Brothers Boulevard. The post says a sport utility vehicle attempting to make a left turn onto the roadway pulled out in front of a school bus.

