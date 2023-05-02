A juvenile was killed last week in a vehicle collision with a school bus in Muhlenberg County.
A post from the Central City Police Department released Monday said the collision occurred at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday on Everly Brothers Boulevard. The post says a sport utility vehicle attempting to make a left turn onto the roadway pulled out in front of a school bus.
The bus did not contain any students. The driver of the SUV and two passengers were transported to different hospitals for treatment, the post says, and that a juvenile passenger of the SUV was pronounced dead two days later on Friday.
The driver of the bus, and the bus monitor, were not injured. The conditions of the driver and other passenger in the SUV were not included in the post.
The Muhlenberg County Coroner’s office said the name of the juvenile would be released by the Central City Police Department. The police department cold not be reached for additional comment Monday afternoon.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.