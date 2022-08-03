Three juveniles were charged Monday with possessing stolen weapons, among other charges, after an investigation led Owensboro Police Department detectives to a home where multiple handguns were recovered.

OPD reports say investigators received a tip about a juvenile who was believed to be involved in recent reports of firearm discharges. Reports say officers went to the home and set up a perimeter and contacted the occupants, followed by detectives serving a search warrant.

