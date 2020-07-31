An incident that began when an armed man entered a home Wednesday afternoon ended when the victim fled and a group of passers-by followed the man as he tried to escape and pointed him out to city police officers.
Owensboro Police Department reports say Robert D. Baucom Jr., 47, of the 1400 block of Alexander Avenue was taken into custody shortly after the incident, which began when Baucom entered a home in the 400 block of West Legion Boulevard shortly before 2 p.m.
Reports say Baucom forced his way into the home. Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said Baucom did not know the woman who lived there.
“We think they are strangers,” Boggess said Thursday.
Baucom “brandished a gun and told her to be quiet,” Boggess said.
The woman was able to flee without being injured or without a struggle.
“It’s my understanding they weren’t in close enough proximity” for Baucom to prevent her from fleeing, Boggess said.
Once outside, reports say the woman flagged down two passing vehicles, which were occupied by six juveniles between the two. The victim pointed out Baucom to the juveniles.
“They saw him and followed him until we could get there,” Boggess said. Officers were able to arrest Baucom without incident a few blocks from the home.
Bacuom was charged with first-degree burglary for entering the home on West Legion Boulevard and was charged with a second count of burglary for entering another residence.
“I think he went into another apartment,” Boggess said. “I don’t know if he was trying to get away from the kids that were following him.”
Baucom did not make any statements to officers, Boggess said.
In addition to the burglary charges, Baucom was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Baucom was being held Thursday at the Daviess County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.