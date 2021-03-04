Gov. Andy Beshear, along with Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and other state educational groups, announced on Thursday the relaunching of the Kentucky Academy for Equity in Teaching, an initiative to help bolster diversity among the commonwealth’s workforce of teachers.
KAET is a partnership with the Kentucky Department of Education, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, the Kentucky Board of Education, and the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet. It first started in 2019, and included programs and opportunities to recruit more educators, specifically those of color.
In a virtual news conference Thursday morning, Beshear said KAET is intended to help recruit, develop and retain “a highly effective, diverse and culturally competent workforce of teachers and school leaders,” and called it an “urgent goal” integral to the success of every Kentucky student, school, district, and community.
“I am committing state funding to this effort,” Beshear said.
Coleman, who also serves as the secretary of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, said the Cabinet will be investing $1 million toward KAET in an effort to “jump start” the initiative.
KAET will have three focuses: inspire, prepare, and educate, and will provide grants, mentoring and coaching opportunities, training, and support for recruitment while working to expand pathways to educator certification, according to KDE.
A KDE report also explained that, through the grow-your-own grant program KAET is launching, funds will be provided to establish partnerships between school districts and postsecondary institutions to develop a pipeline of educators.
KAET will also be developing unconscious bias training that will be open to all Kentucky public educators, the KDE report said.
The grow-your-own programs are especially important, Sharon Porter Robinson, Kentucky Board of Education vice chair, said during the press conference, because 60% of American teachers work within 20 miles of where they went to high school.
“There are no better recruiters for the profession than current educators themselves,” she said.
Coleman said that every student in Kentucky “deserves equitable access to excellent educators who have unique experiences and perspectives and are committed to their success.”
Aaron Thompson, CPE president, said this can become a reality by “removing barriers to recruitment and creating opportunities for successful completion of college educator preparation programs.”
“Equity in our teacher workforce is one of the most important ways we can demonstrate our values to the next generation,” Thompson said. “It helps expose student to a rich and diverse learning environment and allows every students to perceive their stake in our educational system. The effect is clear: Greater equity in our teacher preparation programs sets the stage for greater college attainment among all of our students.”
Jason Glass, Kentucky Commissioner of Education, said it’s important for students to see people who look like them at the front of the classroom.
According to KDE, almost 61% of Kentucky’s student population last school year was considered economically disadvantaged, and during the 2019-20 school year about 25% of students identified non-white, and about 5% of teachers identified as non-white.
Both the Daviess County and Owensboro public schools districts have been making concerted efforts internally to help contribute to these efforts, as well.
Last month, Daviess County Public Schools announced that Scott Taylor, the district’s student service coordinator, would have a new role to solely focus on diversity, equity and poverty effective next school year.
Taylor has been the district’s homeless liaison for students and their families for several years, and that will continue, along with the work he has been doing with the Western Academy that operates out of the H.L. Neblett Community Center, and an ACT prep course at the Center for students of color.
Some of his work will also be building the district’s workforce of minority educators to include individuals who are Black, Hispanic and Burmese. It’s important for students to see teachers “who look like them,” he said.
That may require “growing from within,” he said, referencing some DCPS teachers’ aides and assistants who he will be speaking to about careers in education.
Owensboro Public Schools has been working toward its Equity Plan through its Equity Task Force since last summer. The plan has garnered community support through donations from the Marilyn and William Young Charitable Foundation, the Owensboro Independent Schools Foundation for Excellence, and the Hager Educational Foundation, which each donated $5,000 toward the cause.
OPS is currently in the process of obtaining “tangible and actionable data around implementation of high-yield strategies to address equity across our district and community,” Superintendent Matthew Constant said.
The OPS board has also partnered with Hanover Research, which will conduct comprehensive surveys about perceptions, observations and experiences that community members, parents and students have within the school district. Hanover will also develop an equity dashboard to look over historical data of OPS’ subgroups, particularly students of color, according to Constant.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
