Kahawa Java bring coffee to the city's west side

Kahawa Java, which opened Aug. 13 in West Parrish Plaza, 2601 W. Parrish Ave., was three years in the making.
Billie Cox and her daughter, Ayanna Cox, were planning on getting a coffee truck in 2019.
But before they pulled the trigger, COVID-19 hit and everything went on hold.
Last year, Billie Cox left her job as director of Dismas Charities in Owensboro after 17 years.
Ayanna Cox was living in Houston at the time, modeling and doing photography work.
And again, Billie Cox was thinking about getting a trailer to sell coffee from.
But just before she bought one, she noticed some brick-and-mortar locations available in town.
And one was on West Parrish Avenue in the shopping center with Donato’s Pizza and Thai Food Owensboro.
“So many people have told us they’re happy to see a new business on the west side of town,” Billie Cox said. “There are several coffee shops in town, but we’re the only one on this side.”
On the shop’s Facebook page, customers have given it five stars out of a possible five.
Kawaha, Billie Cox said, is Swahili for coffee.
Ayanna Cox, who moved back home to go into business with her mother, created the shop’s décor and plans to hang some of her photos on the walls.
Billie Cox, who prefers her coffee straight black, said the shop offers 15 flavors of coffee plus hot tea.
“We use a roaster in Nashville for our coffee,” she said. “Nobody else in Owensboro uses them.”
Iced lattes — including the new pumpkin marshmallow iced latte — are the best seller now.
But Cox expects that to change to something hot when cold weather reaches the area.
“A lot of people just want their coffee black,” she said.
The shop, which seats 16 at a time, now employs three baristas plus the owners.
In recent days, the shop has been busy all day, Cox said.
But the big rush is from 7 to 10 a.m., she said.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
