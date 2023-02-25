Eight years ago, Charlie Kamuf Jr. was working as a lawyer on a real estate closing.
The loan officer was a member of the board of Aid The Homeless, a project of the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association which strives to help the homeless become home owners and raise money for the homeless shelters.
She suggested that Kamuf join the board.
He did and this week Kamuf was awarded the Realtors’ Heritage Award for his work over the past eight years.
Tyler Shookman, a member of the Aid The Homeless board, said Kamuf was the longest serving member of the board.
“He shows up for every board meeting,” Shookman said. “And some of them last two hours or more. He’s provided us with a lot of free legal advice and he’s donated to the project every year.”
He said Kamuf “genuinely cares about people. He’s so authentic.”
Kamuf said he wants to “help those less fortunate.”
He said he isn’t sure if the homeless situation has gotten any better during his term on the board, “but there seems to be a good presence of shelters now.”
Owensboro is home to a variety of shelters such as CrossRoads Emergency Women’s Shelter, Daniel Pitino Shelter, My Sister’s Keeper Women and Children’s Shelter and St. Benedict’s.
The announcement of Kamuf’s award says that during his eight years on the board, the organization donated more than $400,000 to the shelters.
It said, “He is known for bringing unique and creative ideas to the table.”
The Heritage Award recognizes a member of the public for his or hers “personal contribution to the enhancement of civic pride and improved spirit of living in our community.”
It’s been awarded since 1972.
Kamuf said that 2022 was his last year on the board.
“It’s time for some new ideas to be offered,” he said.
But next month, he will go on the board of Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County, an organization that helps put low-income families in their own homes.
It’s a different organization with similar goals of helping people get homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.