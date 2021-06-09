Karaoke Lawn Care entertains while mowing

Aaron Raymer says he and William Russell are “just a couple of guys with push mowers, trying to make a living.”
But the market is crowded, he said.
Raymer said, “There are so many people out there cutting grass these days. You see all these F-150s out there pulling a trailer with zero-turn mowers. We had to think of a way to compete with our push mowers.”
And that’s how Karaoke Lawn Care was born.
Google lists more than 80 lawn care companies in Owensboro.
But only one with karaoke.
“This is pretty unheard of,” Raymer said. “We just started it about three weeks ago. We thought we’d offer to sing for people while we mow. We’re going to be singing anyway.”
Russell, he said, “is a good singer.”
The music of choice, he said, is country.
And country music has plenty of songs about grass.
Think Charlie Rich’s “The Grass Is Always Greener,” Porter Wagoner’s “The Green, Green Grass of Home” and George Jones’ “When The Grass Grows Over Me.”
Raymer said, “We bring a microphone and a speaker. People can sing with us if they want.”
Kids, especially, enjoy participating, he said.
“It’s just a lot of fun,” Raymer said. “Anybody can cut grass, but how many do karaoke while they mow.”
He said, “People always laugh when they hear what we do. That’s OK, because it is funny. We’re just trying to make a living and have a good time.”
Karaoke — “empty orchestra” — reportedly originated in a bar in Kobe, Japan, in 1972.
It reached restaurants, clubs and bars in the United States in the mid-1980s.
In 1990, the late Bob Green brought it to the region at his Evansville Executive Inn.
By that fall, McDuffy’s Lounge at the old Holiday Inn on West Second Street in Owensboro was featuring karaoke on Friday and Saturday nights.
Soon, the lounge was hosting karaoke five nights a week and other bars were adding it.
Now, karaoke has spread to the lawn care business.
“It’s not just singing,” Raymer said. “We do a good a job cutting grass.”
People interested in Lawn Care Karaoke can call or text Raymer and Russell at 270-220-3453.
