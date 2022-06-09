An Alabama kayaker recently took quite the scenic route to Paducah.
Terrence “TJ” Johnson, of Florence, Alabama, arrived in Paducah at the shoreline between Kentucky Avenue and Broadway Monday afternoon via his 17.5-foot long kayak. His arrival marked the end of Johnson’s 652-mile trek down the Tennessee River from Knoxville to Paducah, a journey that took him 38 days to complete.
Johnson’s Tennessee River kayak trip helped collect data on different stops and communities along the river for the Tennessee RiverLine, a partnership between different communities and organizations along the Tennessee River that aims to create a continuous system of hiking, biking and on-water experiences along the river.
Members of the Tennessee RiverLine’s Paducah Leadership team greeted Johnson upon his arrival in Paducah to congratulate him on completing his journey.
Along the way, Johnson updated a blog, keeping people updated on his journey as well as posting about the various camping sites and river communities he stopped at along the way.
Johnson said he was inspired by Jon and Jeff Wunfrow, who completed their own 652-mile journey down the Tennessee River in 2021. Johnson pitched the idea of replicating this journey to members of the Muscle Shoals National Heritage area, where he is the programs coordinator.
“I really had a desire to experience the river, and then also to share that experience with people,” Johnson said.
Johnson said it was also an opportunity to show how traveling down the whole Tennessee River, or parts of the river, can be an accessible trip for those interested in making the journey.
For just over five weeks, Johnson lived out of his kayak. His tent and other camping equipment went into the back hatch of his kayak, while his supply of dehydrated food and electronics went in his front hatch. He was resupplied on Day 11 of his trip with more food, and also resupplied while he stopped in his hometown. He also brought small solar panels to help keep his electronics charged throughout the trip.
Typically, Johnson’s days would start around 5 a.m. when he would pack up his campsite and make breakfast. On average, he would paddle for about eight hours each day, taking pictures along the way of different wildlife and sights along the river, before stopping to camp for the evening.
Living off of dehydrated food and camping on the shores of the Tennessee River for six weeks seems like an undertaking for a seasoned paddler. However, Johnson said he only started kayaking about two years ago when he moved to Alabama from California.
A big part of Johnson’s trip was connecting with other Tennessee RiverLine communities and seeing what there is to do in each town.
“One of the things I learned on the journey was just how welcoming and kind and friendly everyone is along the river. That was a huge blessing along the way and something I appreciated,” Johnson said.
While Johnson was expecting his muscles to be sore after paddling every day for over a month, he was not planning on his nerves and tendons to be as physically impacted. Additionally, Johnson said he learned to respect the power of nature at times, like when the wind picks up during the day or when he paddled during storms.
Luckily, being alone on the river was not an issue for Johnson, especially as he stayed connected with folks back home through his cell phone and met different people living in river communities.
After living off dehydrated food for 38 days, Johnson’s first meal he planned, even before he embarked on the kayak trip, was a “big salad, with a lot of chicken, and maybe some fruit on the side,” just to have some fresh food for a change.
After giving his joints some time to rest and recuperate, Johnson said he will be ready to take what he’s learned on his Tennessee River journey and take more people back in Muscle Shoals out on the water to experience the river for themselves.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.