The Kentucky Broadcasters Association will bring its Annual Membership Conference to Owensboro for the first time on Oct. 11-13.
The meeting at the Owensboro Convention Center is expected to draw about 250 broadcasters from radio and television stations in the Lexington, Louisville, Bowling Green, Evansville and Cincinnati market areas, the convention center said.
A news release said the broadcasters decided to meet in Owensboro because of the city’s “location, amenities, the Owensboro Convention Center, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum — and of course, BBQ!”
“We are extremely excited to be a first-time host of the Kentucky Broadcasters Association’s Annual Membership Conference this fall,” Heather Terry, the convention center’s director of sales, said in the news release.
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said, “Owensboro continues to successfully attract statewide conventions as meeting planners are sensing the buzz and excitement around our community.”
He said, “Great restaurants, hotels, and the riverfront scene are attractive to groups. My message is simple: The more outside money you can bring in, the better it is for everybody.”
The KBA website says the association was “established in 1945, with Hugh Potter of WOMI in Owensboro at the helm of its creation. On Wednesday, Oct. 24, 1945, 22 founding members met in Louisville.”
Today, it says, the association has more than 400 members.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.