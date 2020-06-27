KBP starts clinical trials with seasonal flu vaccine

This week, Kentucky Bioprocessing, an Owensboro biotech company, started human clinical trials on its seasonal flu vaccine candidate.
The study will use 120 volunteers in Omaha, Nebraska.
It has taken about two years of preliminary work to get to the first phase of U.S. Food and Drug Administration trials, said Hugh Haydon, KBP president and one of the company’s founders.
The FDA has a three-phase trial system. Each phase can take up to a year to complete. Then, after each phase, companies pause and evaluate study findings.
“The whole process takes a number of years,” Haydon said.
If the vaccine candidate becomes a marketable product, it could transform KBP, he said. It’s too early in the process to provide specifics, such as possible increases in employment or an expansion of the plant.
“But we certainly would be larger, and we would have a different commercial profile,” Haydon said. “It would place KBP in a different pool of companies.”
Also, earning FDA approval on a vaccine would create a framework and credibility with the federal agency that regulates drugs. KBP’s business strategy calls for the development of a portfolio of vaccines. Coming up with a successful seasonal flu vaccine would position the company well for future research and development opportunities.
The flu vaccine market is complex and dominated by a few large companies, Haydon said. Breaking into that market will depend on how well KBP’s vaccine performs in clinical trials compared to other candidates.
KBP’s advantage: the tobacco plant.
It allows the company to make flu vaccines more efficiently.
Part of the challenge of seasonal flu vaccine development lies in estimating which strain of flu will be prevalent in coming months. The process is an inexact science.
There are two major types of flu strains that cause seasonal illnesses. Within those types, there are hundreds of subtype combinations.
Vaccine manufacturers and epidemiologists strive to predict the right strain for their development of an egg-based vaccine. To incubate and develop a vaccine from egg protein takes about six months, KBP officials said.
During that time, the virus may mutate or a manufacturer might make a mistake about which virus subtype will be prevalent that season.
KBP’s tobacco-based process takes two weeks to grow enough protein to host a flu antigen, company officials said. That means less lag time between the development of a vaccine and flu season, which could be the answer to more effective vaccines.
In addition to seasonal flu, other products in KBP’s development pipeline approaching clinical studies include vaccines targeting pandemic influenza as well as a previously announced COVID-19 candidate.
In 2014, KBP made headlines for its role in developing a treatment for Ebola, having manufactured ZMapp alongside California-based Mapp Biopharmaceuticals and in partnership with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.
“We are very excited about the opportunity to do this,” Haydon said of KBP’s flu vaccine candidate entering human clinical trials. “ ... The staff at KBP have worked extremely hard. We feel like we have a chance to do something significant for public health, KBP and Owensboro as well.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
