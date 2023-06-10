KC AND THE SUNSHINE BAND PIC 1

Harry Wayne Casey, better known as KC, the lead vocalist and founder of KC and the Sunshine Band, performs at the 2018 Premios Juventud Awards in Miami, Florida.

 Photo by Gustavo Caballero | South Beach Photo

The audience at Beaver Dam Amphitheater tonight will be treated to the sounds of dance, disco, funk, pop and more as the Grammy-winning group KC and the Sunshine Band take the stage for “DISCO at The DAM.”

The group, which will be joined by The Boogie Knights as the opening act, will be performing at the venue for the first time.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.