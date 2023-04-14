KC and the Sunshine Band will perform at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater on June 10 for one night of "DISCO at The DAM," with special guest The Boogie Knights opening the show.

The show is part of the 2023 First United Bank & Trust Concert Series.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

