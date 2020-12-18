The Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association announced Thursday that it won’t be bringing its 2021 convention and trade show to the city in January.
Becky Thompson, the KCA’s director of beef network, said there are still too many concerns and restrictions with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to make the convention happen.
“We made a decision this week that we are not going to have our convention in person this year in Owensboro,” Thompson said. “With all the logistical challenges that COVID has presented us with hosting an in-person meeting, we just felt like it would be in the best interest of our members’ health.”
The KCA’s state convention and trade show was scheduled for Jan. 14-15 at the Owensboro Convention Center and would have been the second straight year for the event.
Last year’s convention and trade show drew beef producers from across the state, with an estimated crowd of more than 1,000.
According to the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, the KCA’s 2020 convention and trade show had an estimated $374,000 impact on the local economy.
“The Convention Center was great to us and they were working with us side by side trying to create plans to be able to have it in person,” Thompson said. “But when it came down to it, we jointly evaluated where we were as a group — us and the Convention Center. We both felt it was in our best interest to make that transition now to give everybody ample time to plan.”
With losing the KCA’s convention and trade show in January, that means the event will rotate back to a different city in 2022.
“We’ll transition to Lexington for two years and then we’ll be back to Owensboro after that,” Thompson said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
