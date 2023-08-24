Gov. Andy Beshear announced the “Education First Employers” initiative Tuesday, a program designed for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) with the goal of promoting employment while attending classes.
Larry Ferguson, president of KCTCS, said the employers will offer students opportunities for full-time and part-time jobs.
“These companies are deeply invested in attracting, retaining and training the top talent that we need to improve Kentucky,” he said.
Beshear said the collaboration will be beneficial for students and employers across the state.
“Innovative partnerships will expand our pipeline for skilled talent by giving folks the opportunity to earn a stable wage while pursuing in-demand credentials and increasing their earning potentials,” he said.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said it’s important to make sure the workforce is educated.
“These lofty investment numbers and big announcements are great, but in order to see it to fruition and in order to have an answer for this unparalleled economic development news, we have to have a workforce that matches it, both in quality and quantity,” she said.
Scott Williams, president of Owensboro Community & Technical College, said through this program, employers across the state can offer tuition assistance and flexible scheduling for employees who are pursuing higher education in KCTCS institutions.
“This program was designed for students to work toward a certificate or degree while working,” he said. “Many students have the dilemma of going to work and providing for their family or going to school, and many pick going to work.”
Williams said the initiative allows for students enrolled at a KCTCS college to learn skills to advance in their careers.
“There are two types of students who might use this program — those already employed who enroll in classes to gain skills they need and students who are already enrolled in classes and accept a position at an employer who is looking for staff,” Williams said.
OCTC is in the process of bringing on local employers to partner with the college for this program, Williams said.
“We are hoping to have this program ready at OCTC by January,” he said. “This is being offered across the Commonwealth, and it’s excellent to help build the workforce pipeline.”
For more information on the “Education First Employers” initiative, visit kctcs.edu/efe/.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:
@karahwilson19
