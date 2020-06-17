The Kentucky Department of Education, in conjunction with the Kentucky Department for Public Health, has provided five aspects for school districts to consider while looking ahead toward the 2020-21 school year.
As districts prepare to reopen in August, they are being asked to consider social distancing, cloth face coverings, screening and temperature checks, hand and surface hygiene, and contact tracing as part of their plans.
Dr. Steven Stack, DPH commissioner, said in a release that there is no easy path for reopening schools in the midst of a pandemic.
“We want you to know that we share your frustration and will work with you as much as possible to find innovative ideas on how we can address this,” Stack said.
Because there is not yet a vaccine or cure for COVID-19, districts should consider implementing the five concepts in an effort to reduce transmission of the virus, he said.
Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Constant said the five concepts are primary to all conversations district officials have been having, and will continue to have.
“All of those things are pillars to what our reopening plan will look like,” Constant said.
On Tuesday, Daviess County Public Schools announced it will be considering a restart date for Aug. 26, two weeks after the original start date.
OPS is still considering all of its options for a restart date, as well as what school will look like for returning students and staff, Constant said.
“We feel like we need to get a plan together and out to our stakeholders at least a month ahead of time,” Constant said. “We feel like, around mid-to-late July, we will have a plan out there so people, parents at home, can plan in advance for what might have to happen.”
The district will also be sending out a survey for parents, guardians and staff to see what they hope to see happen for the upcoming school year.
The district is also “really assessing” how non-traditional instruction took place in March, Constant said, and how it might look in the future.
The survey will be sent out electronically across the district’s social media accounts, and there will also be paper copies available at central office at 450 Griffith Avenue.
KDE also released guidance on considerations for schools in the event of upcoming intermittent closures during the next school year due to the pandemic.
The report, “COVID-19 Considerations for Reopening Schools: Intermittent School Closures” that is available on the KDE COVID-19 website, suggests districts prepare for “rapid transitions to extended periods of remote learning.”
The report identifies three types of closures: Short-term Closures (one-to-two days), Mid-term Closures (three-to-10 days); and Long-term Closures (11-plus days).
KDE is encouraging districts to “maintain a constant state of readiness throughout the school year.”
“This may involve changes to the way students store materials, the types of materials students take home daily and considerations for blended learning in lesson planning,” the report said.
To access this report, and others sent by KDE, visit education.ky.gov.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
