Families whose children receive free or reduced lunches in school are eligible for $313.50 per child to make up for the loss of meal services experienced during COVID-19-caused school closures, and for Owensboro Public Schools students, that means every child qualifies for those funds.
The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program is a partnership between the Kentucky Department of Education, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the Department for Community Based Services. Because OPS is part of the Community Eligibility Provision Program, and all students receive breakfast and lunch at no cost, parents and caregivers may apply for the P-EBT funding assistance per child.
Through CEP, districts are able to provide all meals free for students if a certain percentage of the school’s population already qualifies for free and reduced meals. Currently, OPS, Ohio County Schools and Muhlenberg County Public Schools receive the CEP.
Jared Revlett, OPS spokesman, said district officials have sent out communications to families within the district to inform them of the option to recoup the funds through P-EBT.
He said it’s an important program, especially during this time, because there are still a lot of families who are out of work or struggling due to job loss because of the pandemic.
“There are a lot of families in our community who are going to benefit from this,” he said. “If you are a family that has four kids in the house, you are talking about a substantial amount of money that is going to help feed that family for a long time.”
Lisa Sims, Daviess County Public Schools director of school nutrition, said because DCPS isn’t a CEP-eligible district there are three ways in which families can qualify to receive the funds if their students attend Daviess County schools.
The first way is if the family already receives EBT/SNAP benefits. If that is the case, the funds will automatically be loaded onto their SNAP benefits card. The second way a family can qualify is if they have a child receiving free or reduced meals but don’t qualify for SNAP benefits.
The third way is for families to fill out the application to apply for the benefits. Some students from private schools may receive the funding this way.
Sims said she has heard positive feedback from families regarding the P-EBT.
She said that even though school districts and other organizations continued to serve meals at no cost for students and families, some did not have access to those meals.
“People that can’t get to our sites to get food have really been hurting,” she said. “They have to feed those children and this helps with that.”
The P-EBT is federally funded and will provide $187 million in food assistance to 595,000 qualifying children, according to the KDE.
For more information about the P-EBT program, whether or not your child qualifies, or how to apply for financial support, visit www.benefind.ky.gov.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
