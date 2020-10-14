The Kentucky Department of Education released its annual school report cards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, but this year’s assessments are almost nonexistent considering the state opted not to administer state accountability tests in the spring due to the pandemic.
Last year was the first time the state unrolled its new five-star system, which ranks schools and districts based on a number of indicators and data points, from one being the lowest and five being the highest. There is no star rating issued this year.
Also missing is information regarding gaps in student achievement because the Kentucky Performance Rating for Educational Progress, or K-PREP, test did not take place.
The accountability system typically will designate districts into federal categories, if applicable. Comprehensive Support and Improvement or Targeted Support and Improvement schools are named so because of specific gap student groups performing below average. Those schools are required to undergo specific changes in order to improve the scores of those gap students.
This year, federal calculations are not given and schools are meant to use the same classifications they received for the 2018-19 school year, according to KDE.
Officials from area school districts say there is some minute information to be gleaned from the reports, but most say it is not their focus at this time as many are just now returning to classrooms since they have been remote learning since the beginning of this school year.
Some information available includes data on English language learners, or ELL students, and kindergarten screener information.
Daviess County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Jana Beth Francis said she is happy to see these data points, as they provide a good snapshot of district goals.
One goal in particular the district for high school ELL students was for 7.8% English language proficiency. Those students met that goal and then some, with the English proficiency scores at 22.4%.
For ELL students at the middle school level, the goal was 15.5%, and students met that, and more with 33.8% scoring proficient in English. The goal for English language proficiency at the elementary level was 20%, and students scored at 44.4% proficient.
“There is room for improvement because we want to continue to ensure they are learning English, but I am very proud of all the teachers and staff working with these students,” Francis said.
She said that even though the report cards don’t have a lot of information, they are still important as they are a way for districts to be transparent with the public about the progress of schools.
Matthew Constant, Owensboro Public Schools superintendent, said the accountability information coming from the state is a “cyclical measuring stick for our public.”
With COVID-19 “wrecking about everything cyclical in this world,” these accountability numbers are impacted as well, he said.
The KDE report card data won’t provide much insight to the strides the district made in the past school year, but OPS will continue to move forward and build on the guidance it received from last year’s results, he said.
Health and safety have been the district’s priority, and learning is still taking place, especially since virtual instruction began this school year.
“It will be interesting for all of us to look back on this experience and ask ourselves what we will keep as we move education forward,” he said. “I think we will have uncovered some great strategies to continue as we are in the midst of redefining ourselves.”
Kara Bullock, Ohio County Schools assistant superintendent and district assessment coordinator, said this limited data isn’t the district’s priority right now, but it is important to continue measuring student success.
“We are just very focused on the health and safety of our students and staff,” she said, adding that even when students returned to classrooms this school year, assessments weren’t on the forefront of educator’s minds. “We wanted and needed to embrace these kids, to love them, take care of them.”
She said there are assessments taking place at classroom levels in which teachers are trying to get an idea for how students are performing. The district is “working diligently” to cover as much content as they can.
Jodie Brackett, McLean County Public Schools assistant superintendent over instruction, had similar comments. McLean County students returned to classrooms for the first time on Monday, so she said the district’s focus has largely been on that lately.
She said the district is participating in MAP testing, which is another measure for student achievement, and teachers are able to use that. Teachers have also created their own “back to school” assessments to understand what their students need the most.
“Our teachers have also created their own back to school assessments so they can start looking for gaps from when students were remote learning,” Brackett said. “This helps us to see where we are stronger, or if there are any weaknesses due to switching our instructional methods (because of COVID-19).”
Kyle Estes, Hancock County Schools superintendent, said the scant data provided through the report cards don’t provide an overall picture of what the academic health of the district looks like.
“We are extremely focused on the physical well-being of our students and our community,” he said, adding that this is a traumatic time for adults and students alike and the district is doing a lot to determine needs “which goes well beyond the academic part.”
He did say the kindergarten screener information provided was positive, and that the early education students “performed above the state on several categories.”
Matt Perkins, Muhlenberg County Schools assistant superintendent and chief academic officer, said that although the K-PREP data for this year is not reported due to the pandemic, the district is using the limited information provided by the School Report Card to help plan for learning targets in the upcoming school year.
The data will “continue to guide our efforts in meeting the needs of our students,” he said. “In the interim until we return to full accountability, we will continue to use trend data from past years as well as our own district level assessments to determine learning gaps and plan for curriculum and instruction adjustments in our schools.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
