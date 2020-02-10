Last year, about 3.3 million meals were served to children at 2,900 meal sites in Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
Each of those meal sites require a sponsor to oversee paperwork and to assume the responsibilities related to the task, and KDE is currently searching for sponsors for the summer 2020 feeding program it offers in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Lisa Sims, Daviess County Public Schools director of school nutrition, said to be a sponsor, an individual must have an appropriate, accessible location at which meals can be served, and they just need to be willing to complete the required paperwork.
“What we look for in a site is just anywhere someone is willing to host kids to eat lunch, and that could be a tree with a blanket under it,” Sims said. “Of course, with inclement weather pending, it’s nice if it’s in or near a building.”
Sponsoring organizations must be one of the following according to KDE guidelines: a public or nonprofit private school food authority (including school districts); a public or nonprofit private residential summer camp; a unit of a local, municipal, county or state government; a public or nonprofit private college or university; or other private nonprofit organization.
Sims said the school district has hosted summer feeding sites at churches during Bible school, at day camps and in some residential neighborhoods where a gathering of kids 18 years and younger may be.
“Somebody at every site has to be able to do paperwork, and that’s just counting kids and marking a tally on your sheet and make sure you keep up with that,” Sims said.
Deanna Sanders, Owensboro Public Schools school nutrition program coordinator, said there is a mobile application that has made the required paperwork easier.
Sanders said the few requirements and training needed are paid for and taken care of through the area school districts.
“To be a sponsor you just need a place, a person to serve the kids, and your place needs to be accessible,” she said.
Offering the summer feeding sites is beneficial, Sanders said, not only from an income point of view, but also from a convenience standpoint. Kids are able to receive nutritional meals at no cost to families.
“Rather than spending your time figuring out how to make a breakfast and a lunch, you can run and get it quick at these sites and then go about your day and spend your time with your kids,” she said.
Some kids depend on the meals that they receive while school is in session, Sims said, which is why the summer food service program is crucial.
“In the summer it can become more of a burden on the family trying to provide another meal,” she said. “It’s helpful for budgets, but it’s also helpful for parents who work and their kids may be home with a babysitter. This helps extend that food regularity through the summer.”
For more information about becoming a sponsor or a summer food service program site visit https://education.ky.gov/federal/SCN/Pages/ Summer-Food-Service-Program-(SFSP).aspx.
