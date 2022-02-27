For 165 years, the Kentucky Educators Association has helped unite, organize and empower teachers across the commonwealth to advocate for themselves and their colleagues, said local KEA representative Danielle Ellis.
Ellis, Daviess County Public Schools Center for Academic Improvement teacher, is the KEA president over the Second District, which includes Daviess, Henderson, Hancock, Union, Webster, McLean, Hopkins and Christian counties. She said the group represents educators at the state level, throughout their district and within their individual schools.
There are 12 KEA districts in Kentucky.
The Kentucky Educators Association is an affiliate of the National Education Association and has chapters in every school district in the state. It is also one of the biggest professional groups in Kentucky, according to KEA.org.
Ellis said KEA programs also offer specific programs and incentives for educators, like a student loan forgiveness program and a Day of Learning each year during the legislative session for its more than 43,000 members. Through the Day of Learning, members have a chance to go to Frankfort and meet with legislators and see how the process works.
There are also professional development opportunities, she said.
Each school facility within DCPS and Owensboro Public Schools has access to a KEA representative should an educator have questions or need assistance, she said.
“You will always have guidance, should you need it in difficult situations,” she said.
Another large part of the state organization is working to enact legislative changes for students and teachers.
A very important time for the group is the Kentucky legislative sessions, and KEA focuses on issues that can impact public education. KEA has advocates at every House and Senate meeting advocating for students and teachers, Ellis said.
The group also keeps educators up to date on bills being introduced that could potentially harm or help public schools, she said.
“Working together to achieve common goals for educators is what KEA is all about,” she said.
Current priorities and concerns for the group, Ellis said, are ensuring quality public education for every student in Kentucky and ensuring that public school educators are provided fair compensation, secure retirement and resources to adequately do their jobs.
That includes, according to the KEA 2022 Kentucky General Assembly Legislative Budget Priorities report: Meaningful pay increases for all educators; significant increases to the SEEK formula for funding public schools; fund all-day kindergarten; continue funding all pension systems; funding for whole child services including physical, mental and emotional health; increase resources for student and educator mental health services.
“The impacts of the global pandemic have highlighted just how important our public school systems are and the everyday impact they have on our communities,” KEA representatives wrote in the report. “More than ever, Kentucky is relying on its public schools to educate, feed and physically and emotionally support every student. Faced with that reality and a continuing surplus, now is an opportunity for the General Assembly to fully fund its constitutional obligation to maintain a strong system of public schools.”
Other investments should include, the report states: Creating a minimum starting salary of $40,000 for new teachers; guaranteeing a living wage of at least $15 an hour for all hourly school employees; funding for textbooks and school technology; reinstating and fully-funding cost-of-living adjustments for Kentucky Retirement System participants; investing in new school facilities; continuing investments in high-speed broadband; funding for teacher scholarships; hiring more school social workers and increasing salaries; and investing in a robust National Board Certified Teacher support program.
Increasing funds to the state education budget would have a positive effect on the economy, according to the report.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.