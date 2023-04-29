The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority this week gave preliminary approval to two area industrial projects.
Domtar Paper Co. was approved for $1.3 million in incentives for a $51-million expansion of its Hawesville mill.
And Fordsville Pellet Co. will get $200,000 in incentives for the proposed construction of a 70,000-ton-per-year hardwood pellet mill that’s expected to cost $9.98 million.
That project would create 15 jobs paying an average of $24 an hour, including benefits, the state said.
The Domtar project doesn’t list any additional employees.
But the filing said the mill currently employs 461 people earning an average of $37.60 an hour, not counting benefits.
Domtar said it’s Hawesville mill is more than 50 years old.
Its filing said the company is considering upgrading its pulper by the end of 2025.
A pulper slushes the recycled paper raw material into a pumpable pulp, which is suitable for processing in stock preparation while facilitating the efficient removal of contaminants from the pulp used in making paper, according to ScienceDirect.com.
The $51-million project includes $29 million for construction, $22 million for equipment and $4 million for start-up costs.
Willamette Industries had built the Hawesville mill in 1967.
In 2002, Weyerhaeuser Co. bought Willamette for $6 billion.
And four years later, Weyerhaeuser merged with Domtar to create a $3.3 billion company with eight paper and pulp mills, including one in Hawesville; 14 converting centers, including one in Owensboro; a market pulp mill in Canada; a coated groundwood mill in Mississippi; and two softwood lumber mills in Canada.
In 2017, KEDFA gave final approval to $1 million in incentives to Domtar for a $14.7 million investment in its Hancock County facility.
At the time, Domtar Paper said it was planning to make $60 million in capital investments in Hancock County over the next few years
The company’s website says it has “the North American market’s largest selection of uncoated papers — from high-quality office, printing and digital papers, to innovative converting and specialty papers.”
It adds, “We are the largest integrated manufacturer and marketer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America, and one of the largest manufacturers of pulp in the world.”
The site lists 11 pulp and paper mills and nine manufacturing and converting facilities with a total of approximately 2.7 million tons of papermaking capacity and 1.5 million air-dried metric tons of market pulp capacity.
A Domtar spokeswoman said she was working on a news release. But it wasn’t received by press time.
And the Ohio County Economic Development Alliance did not return a phone call about the project there.
