WPT Nonwovens Corp. in Beaver Dam may be growing again.
On Thursday, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved tax incentives of $525,000 toward a $10.7 million project that WPT is considering.
KEDFA said, “The company is considering constructing a new facility and adding advanced manufacturing lines to produce high-quality air filtration media.”
The report said that WPT would spend $3.5 million on the building, $7 million on equipment and $200,000 on other start-up costs.
Company officials were unavailable for comment on Friday.
KEDFA said the company is considering adding 30 workers at $17 an hour, including benefits.
The report said WPT had 130 employees at the time it applied for the incentives.
The company makes medical masks, hygienic products, cable insulation, medical padding and wound care, wiper products and feminine hygiene products, according to its website.
WPT has two plants in Beaver Dam — 850 S. Main St. and 985 W. Seventh St., the website says.
It was created in 2008 by Wayne Robbins.
In 2017, KEDFA approved $750,000 in incentives for the company for a $4.9 million expansion that would create 40 jobs at $17 an hour, including benefits.
At the time, Travis Robbins, plant manager, said they were adding a second location at the old Nestaway plant, which made dishwasher racks until it closed in 2013.
“We’re excited,” he said. “We’re a small, family-owned company that’s taking a calculated risk.”
The company then had 57 employees, Robbins said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence @messenger-inquirer.com
