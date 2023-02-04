I clearly remember the moment when I made that promise:
With Mother Nature as my witness, I would never scrape an icy windshield again.
It was probably about this time last year that I had waddled penguin-style down my slick sidewalk toward my driveway, skating precariously around the edge of my truck, panting in the thin, cold air of those pre-dawn hours, as I valiantly chipped away at the frost with a plastic ice scraper that was never long enough to reach the center of my windshield from either side.
I had started the engine and turned the heater on full blast to try to speed up the process, but was afraid to close the door of my truck for fear it would freeze shut and I would just have to stand there, helpless and frustrated, as an entire tank of gas burned up in my locked, idling truck.
On top of all that, I worried that if I did fall, it would be hours before the sun came up, so I would probably freeze to death before anyone noticed my stiff carcass. The idea of somehow scooting myself toward the street didn’t seem to be much of a solution; I figured someone would just run over me, thinking I was just a big empty garbage bag that had blown over the curb.
So, as if I needed another reason to look forward to retirement, I eagerly looked forward to the prospect of never worrying again whether the forecast called for snow, ice, sleet, freezing rain or any of the other dire winter weather warnings.
I wouldn’t care, I told myself, if we got 15 feet of snow. I would just sit in the moose chair by the living room window in my little house, glancing up occasionally from the pages of a good book to contemplate the landscape of a winter wonderland while surrounded by soft music and the aroma of hot chocolate.
Even if my truck is buried in snow, it can just sit there until the spring thaw, for all I care.
More from this section
There is still a lot of winter ahead of us in this season, but I can tell you already that I have kept my promise, and fully intend to keep on doing so.
The moment I see a snowflake icon on my weather app, or receive a text message that includes the words “winter,” “warning” or even “watch” or “advisory,” I get ready.
I stock up on ingredients to make chili, beef stew or matzo ball soup (even though I make mine without the matzo balls). I check my stash of oatmeal, tea bags and cheese. I make sure there is more than enough dog food to keep Roof fed and fat, and I bring the pail of bird seed in from the patio so I can just throw handfuls out the door without having to actually go outside. I pick up extra batteries for my lantern in case the power goes out, and I run a couple of loads of laundry so I will have clean socks and underwear, even if the rest of me is decked out in sloppy sweats and my worn-out bunny slippers.
I pay little or no attention to the list of closings that scroll along the bottom of my television screen, knowing I’m not going anywhere even if a potential destination were to be open.
And then I wait, and watch, but with a vague, detached curiosity more than any real sense of urgency.
Because I made a promise to myself, a promise I am more than happy to keep, a promise I am fortunate and blessed to be able to keep.
And, with Mother Nature as my witness, I will never scrape an icy windshield again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.