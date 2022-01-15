Keeping the legacy of MLK alive

It has been more than 90 years since Martin Luther King Jr., the man who would help define the Civil rights movement in the United States, was born in 1929 and 54 years since his assassination in 1968.

Today, that legacy is not taken for granted as members of Owensboro’s Black community strive to pass that history onto the next generation.

Olga McKissic, director of the Western Academy at the H.L. Neblett Center, said Friday that the center, which is designed for Black and biracial males, tries to instill the principles that King spoke of in its students.

“We talk to our scholars about the importance of what he has done, not just for us but for this country,” McKissic said. “One of our community service projects is to walk in the Martin Luther King Jr. march; this will be our third year participating in that.”

McKissic said King, who was assassinated April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee, was a visionary who wanted to do the right thing, regardless of how much it hurt him to do so.

“We make sure that our scholars understand that forgiveness is not an occasional act; it is a permanent attitude,” she said. “We try to make sure that our scholars understand about forgiving and that they understand about brotherhood, that they understand their culture.”

While the Voting Rights Act was passed in 1964, McKissic said she is concerned that civil rights are moving backwards and not forwards with new voting legislation being debated in Congress.

“Making it difficult for folks to vote to reach those polls, that is what he was fighting against,” she said.

McKissic said that she believes the current generation can understand what was going on during the 1960s in the United States because Black citizens continue to experience some of the same things today.

“What had happened was our next generation was becoming lackadaisical, laid back, relaxed easy going in regards to the experiences and the struggles that my father, my grandfather, mothers and grandmothers have gone through in the past,” she said. “It was going, ‘we don’t have to deal with that right now,’ but we do. We still have to deal with it because that same narrative is being spoken from a past generation to current generation.”

For Rhondalyn Randolph, president of the Owensboro Chapter of the NAACP, keeping King’s legacy alive is continuing to tell the story of why he became a prominent civil rights activist and created a legacy that is still celebrated today.

“That is and should be a constant reminder in our telling of history and historical fact why we should not take for granted our freedoms and our rights,” she said.

Randolph said that in her own family she promotes reading, and has several books about King and the civil rights movement in her home available to her children and grandchildren.

“Whenever I have books, they have their books along the lines of history, teaching about history, and making sure they have a reflection of themselves,” Randolph said.

Within the local community, Randolph said the NAACP is focusing on voting and registering people to vote.

“A lot of times people don’t become active in the political process,” she said. “They don’t understand how voting has a direct impact on our everyday lives. If you don’t vote you don’t get to have a voice on who represents you on a local or state level.”

McKissic said it is important to remember that no matter what someone’s racial background is, everyone is a part of the human race.

“Martin Luther King was a dreamer,” she said. “You can kill the dreamer, but you can’t kill the dream.”

Messenger-Inquirer reporter Bobbie Hayse also contributed to this story.

Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer