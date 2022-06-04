The Owensboro Police Department’s professional standards unit investigated 33 complaints against officers in 2020, the most recent year numbers are available. That’s about the average for any given year; the unit investigated 31 complaints in 2019 and handled 34 cases the year before that.
That might sound like a lot of investigations, but is small compared to the number of interactions OPD officers have with the public in a year. In 2020, for example, OPD officers responded to 38,500 calls for service and made 7,424 traffic stops.
But when the department does receive a complaint — of discourtesy, harassment, unsatisfactory performance, improper use of force or infractions of other department policies — they are taken seriously.
“Only a small percentage of PSU investigations end in formal discipline” with an officer being reprimanded, suspended, demoted or fired, said Major Michael Staples, head of OPD’s support services division.
But all allegations are investigated.
“We take seriously and even investigate for the small things,” Staples said. “If a citizen calls and fills out the complaint form ... we are going to investigate.”
Professional standards can investigate complaints of officers violating OPD policies, or more serious matters, such as allegations of officers committing a criminal offense. In either case, a PSU investigation is handled much like any other case a detective would work, with attention paid to the officer’s rights during the process.
Having a process that holds officers and OPD as a whole accountable is important, so the public can have trust in the department and its actions, Staples said.
“We also know we are under a microscope” with people watching the actions of law enforcement, Staples said. “We are not treated like everyone else — and I’m not saying we should be.
“By and large, our officers are doing the right thing.”
Professional standards is not involved in every complaint of an officer violating policy. Many small incidents involving deviations from OPD policy can be handled by patrol supervisors.
In those cases, the officer might just need additional training, or counseling from a supervisor on how to handle a situation in the future.
“The goal in the end is to correct the behavior” in most incidents, Staples said. “Officers can be given tools” to handle situations properly in the future.
The goal is often not discipline, but just helping an officer learn, Staples said.
“We want officers out on the streets,” as opposed to being sidelined by disciplinary measures, he said.
Even when the professional standards investigator gets involved, an incident might be resolved by getting an officer more training or guidance.
“If we address the smaller things, we can cut them off before they become a big thing,” Staples said.
People filing complaints concerning OPD policy violations are asked to sign a form that is considered a sworn document. The department will investigate a criminal complaint against an officer, even if the person bringing the complaint doesn’t want to sign the form.
Not all complaints come from the pubic. Of the 33 complaints PSU investigated in 2020, 22 of them were generated by officers.
A complaint is reviewed by the police chief, who decides whether to assign it to the professional standards officer.
A complaint is investigated like other cases, with the PSU officer reviewing reports, checking any video footage from car, business or body cameras and interviewing witnesses.
The investigation can be launched without the officer at the center knowing, but the state law known as the “police officer bill of rights,” requires the officer be given 48 hours notice before being interviewed by the PSU officer.
In an allegation of discourtesy, the context of the situation matters. What might seem like discourtesy to the average person might be an officer looking out for his or her safety and taking proper action, Staples said.
“A citizen who doesn’t understand what’s going on might interpret (an action) as threatening behavior,” he said.
Sometimes, an officer is found to have done everything right according to policy, but the investigation determines the policy itself needs to be corrected.
Other investigations can end with a ruling the officer didn’t violate policy, or that the complaint was unfounded or not sustained.
If a complaint is sustained, the officer can face corrective action — such as counseling or additional training — or the PSU officer can make a recommendation for formal discipline.
An officer who refuses to cooperate with an investigation could face a charge of insubordination, which can carry penalties of its own. An officer who lies to a PSU investigator is subject to termination, Staples said.
If formal discipline is recommended, the police officer bill of rights gives the officer the right to request a formal hearing before the Owensboro City Commission. Those hearings are handled like court cases, with attorneys for both sides presenting evidence and city commissioners acting as the jury.
Formal discipline can include being formally reprimanded, suspended, demoted or fired. In incidents where an officer is accused of criminal conduct, the case is investigated and referred to prosecutors, who decided whether to file a charge.
When asked if people who are arrested regularly accuse officers of discourtesy or other policy violations, Staples said such accusations are rare, because officers are taught to treat people with respect.
“There have been multiple times I’ve made arrests where it was very amicable,” Staples said. “(Officers know) people make mistakes. You talk to people and treat them with respect, where it has a good, positive outcome in the end.”
When deciding what discipline is necessary, Chief Art Ealum reviews similar PSU investigations and recommendations, to make sure the discipline is consistent.
“The Chief will go back and we’ll pull cases from 10 years ago” to make sure the discipline is consistent, Staples said. “That’s in fairness to the officers, and in fairness to the community.”
Staples said that expecting officers to meet department standards and policies is “what keeps us a professional organization.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
