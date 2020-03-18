At a Daviess County press conference about the coronavirus Tuesday afternoon, local law enforcement officials said they are not considering curfews like some cities across the U.S.
In addition, at this time, county officials are not declaring a state of emergency.
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said declaring a local state of emergency would be redundant. State and federal governments already took that action.
Also, Mattingly said, a state of emergency allows officials to make decisions behind closed doors.
“That’s not the kind of government we run,” he said of his tenure.
As judge-executive, he has many powers at his disposal without declaring a state of emergency, and he will not hesitate to use them to protect the citizens of Daviess County.
Officials from city and county governments, law enforcement and health agencies took turns speaking at Tuesday’s meeting.
They urged the public to seek information from reputable sources, such as the state’s coronavirus website at kycovid19.ky.gov. Owensboro Health and Green River District Health Department have updated information on their websites as well.
In addition, Gov. Andy Beshear hosts daily coronavirus press conferences that are available online.
“Stay off Facebook,” Mattingly said. “A lot of things you read on Facebook are not true.”
Residents should expect confirmed cases of the virus in the region, officials said, but the public shouldn’t panic.
Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain said the county has survived floods, tornadoes and ice storms. Cain feels panic may be more dangerous than the coronavirus.
“It’s important to remember we are all in this together,” he said.
County officials reminded residents not to hoard food and other supplies.
“Let us take on the responsibility to check on our neighbors and friends, especially the elderly,” said Andy Ball, Emergency Management director.
Ball and his team gave out important phone numbers. They are:
• Kentucky coronavirus hotline — 800-722-5725
• Daviess County Call Center — 270-240-5575 (open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for nonemergency calls)
• Daviess County Public Schools — 270-852-7000 (for kids’ meals)
• Aging Resource Line — 800-928-9094 (for senior citizen support)
As part of the county’s social distancing effort, officials urged the public to call government offices or seek help online instead of coming in person to conduct business. Several local government offices are staffed and taking calls but closed to foot traffic.
Throughout the press conference, officials shared the same message: Stay calm.
“Be prepared, not scared,” Ball said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.