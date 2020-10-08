On Nov. 26, 1904, William E. Danhauer Sr., billed as Owensboro’s first college-educated pharmacist, opened Danhauer Drug Co. in a former saloon and bowling alley on the southwest corner of Fourth and Frederica streets.
Town gossip predicted it would fail.
After all, one drug store had already gone broke there.
It was just too far from downtown, folks said.
But 116 years later, his grandson, Jeff Danhauer, is still operating the pharmacy on that corner — although the store moved across the street to the northwest corner in 1968.
Jeff Danhauer recently ran across a report his grandfather wrote about general stores for the local Investigators Club sometime between 1910 and 1915.
William Danhauer knew what he was talking about.
According to an 1883 history of Perry County, Indiana, William’s father, Jacob, was born in Germany in 1830 and came to America with his parents a year later.
He opened a general store in Troy, Indiana, in 1853, selling groceries, liquor, and later, dry goods.
Before the Civil War, Danhauer tried selling goods from a flatboat on the Ohio.
But he soon decided to stay with the store.
In his paper, William Danhauer wrote that the general store was nothing like grocery stores of the early 20th century.
There was no prepared food, he wrote.
“Old-fashioned molasses came in large barrels,” Danhauer wrote. “Usually the New Orleans molasses were sold in jugs. We would place a cork in it when it was filled. But if too much molasses was in the jug, the cork would break the jug.”
Vinegar, he said, came in barrels. Brown sugar came in casks. Lard was in barrels. White sugar in squares.
“It was a delicacy,” Danhauer said.
Potatoes came in wagon loads and clerks had to pick out the rotten ones.
Apples came the same way, but dried apples and dried peaches were more popular because they would last longer.
Before paper bags became available, orders were wrapped in brown paper so they wouldn’t spill.
“We had two coal oil lamps that had to be cleaned and the wicks trimmed so they wouldn’t blacken the chimney,” Danhauer wrote.
Kerosene came in large tanks, pickles in barrels, green coffee in sacks and tea in boxes direct from China.
The general store, Danhauer wrote, was also the post office.
“Men congregated around the fire in the evening to discuss the day’s news,” he wrote.
“Today, with all the modern inventions,” Danhauer told the Investigators, “the farm produces more than we can consume, with the result that many are out of employment. The rich are getting richer and the poor poorer.”
Some things never change.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
