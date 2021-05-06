As we get ready to celebrate a scaled-down version of the International Bar-B-Q Festival — Bar-B-Q Block Party — on Saturday, it’s time we started thinking about a way to honor Harry S. Green.
He was the man who put Owensboro on the nation’s barbecue map 131 years ago.
Local histories say that Green was Owensboro’s first commercial barbecue chef, selling barbecue from a pit in his yard at Ninth and Hall streets, starting in 1890.
He died in October 1922 — nearly a century ago — and was buried in Greenwood Cemetery on Oct. 8.
Green’s obituary in the Owensboro Messenger described him as “an old man.”
But he was just 67 when he died.
In 1920, two years before his death, census records say Green was a stemmer in a tobacco factory, divorced and living with two of his children.
But the double-deck headline on Page 2 of the Oct. 8, 1922, Owensboro Messenger makes it clear that Green was well-known throughout the state.
“Harry Green has passed away,” the top line says.
“Famous barbecue chef had state-wide reputation,” the second line says.
The story said Green lived near Ninth and Breckenridge streets.
Since Hall Street is only a block away, that’s probably the same place he had barbecued for 32 years.
“He was for years the foremost barbecuer of the county and was conceded to be without a superior in the state,” his obituary says.
It refers to Green as “an artist.”
And it mentions that for several years, he had gone to Louisville on the first weekend of May to cook for post-Kentucky Derby celebrations there.
Green never had a restaurant.
He just cooked barbecue for people to take home for dinner.
But Harry Green and his statewide reputation paved the way for all the national attention Owensboro barbecue gets today with its International Bar-B-Q Festival and constant listings nationally among the nation’s best barbecue cities.
And we really should find a way to honor him.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.