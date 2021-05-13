Sometimes, all it takes is a sound or a sight to bring memories rushing back.
I was driving down a winding country road one day some years back.
Around a curve, I sped past an old country store.
It had obviously been closed for years, and the woods were already reclaiming the land where it stood.
A small tree was growing through the porch.
I should have stopped and looked around.
But the clock was ticking, and there was someplace else I had to be.
Those old country stores are disappearing quickly these days.
Too much competition from the chains and their lower prices.
But I remember a time nearly 60 years ago when the best sandwiches on earth came from behind the deli counters of country stores.
Of course, the fact that I was working for my father on those hot, steamy western Kentucky summers of long ago may tint my memories.
If you’re unskilled help working for an electrician, you get all the fun jobs.
Climbing around in attics stringing wire.
Or crawling around under houses stringing wire.
I was never really sure which job was worse.
Attics are like saunas in the summer.
Crawl spaces under houses are much cooler.
Which is why snakes and spiders and lizards and all kinds of fun things like to hide out under there.
Sometimes we worked in town, but all too often we were miles from home or any restaurant.
So, we headed for a country store.
The woman behind the counter would slice off a thick slab of ham, put it between two slices of Honey Krust bread, spread it with mustard and put slices of home-grown tomatoes and home-canned pickles on top.
You’d take that, a bag of Frito corn chips and a grape Nehi or a Chocolate Soldier and find a shady spot on the wood-floored front porch.
And if by chance, a cool breeze was blowing through the weeds, you had yourself a lunch equal to any on Earth.
Especially if they had Moon Pies for dessert.
No restaurant on the planet could match the ambiance.
I suppose there are still a few country stores left in the area today.
If there are, I’m sure somebody is still slicing those hams and building those delicious sandwiches.
But maybe you have to be 16, covered in dirt and sweat, to really appreciate them.
Maybe they work best when you’re not in a hurry to get back to work and can take the time to really savor every bite and every sip — and every breeze.
But even when the last country store on Earth is reclaimed by the weeds, I’ll bet you can still find them on the back roads of heaven.
I sure hope so.
