Sometimes, in the summer, I think about the great things that used to happen here but don’t anymore.
Things like the “Anything That Goes And Floats” race, where people raced down Frederica Street, plowed into the Ohio River and tried to row their funny amphibious craft to English Park, and the Great Ohio River Flatboat Race from Owensboro to Henderson in frontier-style boats.
And then, there’s the Doo Dah Parade, the easiest one to re-create.
It started back in 1983 as part of the Summer Festival Parade, which has also disappeared.
The Doo Dah Parade was a spoof on parades in general.
And it was about the wackiest thing Owensboro ever attempted.
It was patterned after a parade of the same name in Pasadena, California.
Randy Belcher’s Mobile Toters, who pranced through the streets dressed in tuxedo jackets and underwear while pushing mobile toters in formation, won top honors that year.
The toters were new to Owensboro back then.
There was also a lawn chair drill team and a volleyball team that wore shoes on its knees so members would appear short.
The Pasadena parade, a satire of that city’s Tournament of Roses Parade, has featured such entries as the Peoples’ Bagpipe Boogie Woogie, Clown Doctors from Outer Space, BBQ & Hibachi Marching Grill Team, Zombies of Debt, Flying Baby Street Racing and Stroller Cross, South Pasadena Sperm Donors and the ever-popular Snotty Scotty & the Hankies.
But sadly, both the Summer Festival Parade and the Doo-Dah portion died out by the late ‘80s.
Other cities, however, have continued their tradition.
Columbus, Ohio, has held its Doo Dah parade since 1984.
Organizers invite people to “celebrate liberty & lunacy” at the same time and “be one of the ‘Greatest Show-Offs On Earth’!”
Of course, Pasadena still has its parade.
Independence, Kansas, has had an adults-only version since 1993.
Ocean City, New Jersey, has continued its parade for more than 30 years.
Kalamazoo, Michigan, started its version in 1981 and continues it today.
There’s a lot of satire in these things.
And, heaven knows, there’s plenty to satirize these days.
They say everything old can be new again.
So, what do you say, isn’t it time for a new generation to bring back the Doo Dah?
