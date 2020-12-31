New Year’s Eve, like every other holiday in 2020, won’t be the same.
No big parties.
No big countdowns.
And, if you’re drinking bubbly tonight, you’ll probably be doing it at home.
Me, I’ll be sound asleep by the time 2020 finally goes out the door.
But, the word “bubbly” always reminds me of the reason I don’t drink.
I gave it up on my first attempt back in 1960.
I was 13 at the time.
No matter what the alcoholic beverage might be, it always tastes like Halo shampoo to me.
I was the second-string center on the Wickliffe Tigers basketball team that year.
We were on our way to Bandana — just the other side of Monkey’s Eyebrow — on a frosty night to play the Yellowjackets.
My friend Tommy was the team manager.
His father, who ran the Standard station in town, had received a bottle of homemade wine for Christmas.
The thing about homemade wine is you have to bottle it yourself.
But this guy was running short on bottles.
So he emptied a bottle of Old Crow and filled it with wine.
Gave it a little extra body.
Remember, I said emptied.
I didn’t say he washed it first.
It was our last game before Christmas.
So, Tommy decided to fix us up a little bottle of homemade wine to keep us warm on that long, cold bus ride.
Trouble was, Tommy didn’t have any little bottles.
But he found a small Halo shampoo bottle that was almost empty.
And he poured the rest down the drain.
He didn’t have a lot of time to get the bottle clean.
So, he filled it and hurried out the door.
That night, he showed up on the bus with that bottle of bubbly tucked away in his gym bag.
And we slipped back in the back of the bus to sample it.
There were four of us passing that bottle of homemade Old Crow-Halo wine back and forth.
There wasn’t enough wine in that bottle to give a termite a buzz.
But I burped Halo bubbles for days.
And I’ve been a teetotaler ever since.
But 35 or so years ago, the Messenger-Inquirer won some big national honor.
And the editor at the time decided to break out the champagne in the newsroom.
Hmmm, I thought.
Champagne.
That’s supposed to be good stuff.
And it was free.
So I took a few sips from my glass.
They all said it was good.
But me, I burped Halo for days.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
