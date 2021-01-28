If you were here in 2009, you’re probably like me.
Any mention of freezing rain sends a chill up your spine.
If you weren’t here then, thank your lucky stars.
The last week of January was a full-blown disaster.
Here’s how it went.
On Jan. 26, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning from 6 p.m. that day until noon on Jan. 28.
A winter storm, they said, could bring 5 to 10 inches of snow and a quarter-inch of ice to the area before it ended.
It had the potential, the weather service said, to be the worst storm to hit the area since 2004.
They were wrong.
It was one of the worst since 1902.
The heavy snow failed to materialize.
But sleet and freezing rain took its place.
Hour after hour, it fell, freezing on trees, power lines, streets and sidewalks.
Before it was over, ice an inch thick in some places covered everything.
The night of Jan. 27-28 was scary enough to make people appreciate life in a war zone.
Transformers exploded, lighting up the night sky.
Power went out at more than half a million homes across Kentucky.
Many people waited in cold houses for a week to get their power restored.
And some waited three weeks.
Trees blocked some roads and schools were out for days.
We learned to camp indoors, where the temperature was sometimes colder inside than out.
But there were a few positives.
People began looking out for their neighbors.
They came with chain saws to cut up fallen trees.
They knocked on doors and asked if those inside needed food or anything else.
There was a real sense of community here then.
Just like there was after the 2000 tornado.
That was a good feeling.
But I’d rather not have a disaster to make me feel it again.
If the TV says anything about freezing rain, I think, “Oh no, not again.”
But so far, we haven’t seen anything like that in a dozen years.
And I hope we never do again.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
