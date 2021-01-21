The coronavirus — and the threat of violence — took some of the luster out of Wednesday’s inauguration.
I’ve watched a lot of them on TV, going back to 1956.
But I’ve only been able to see one up close and personal.
In 1993, U.S. Sen. Wendell H. Ford of Owensboro was in charge of Bill Clinton’s inauguration.
And photographer Gary Emord-Netzley and I went up to cover it.
I wrote: “The rock ‘n’ roll generation has taken over the nation’s capital. And it doesn’t look like they’re in any hurry to give it back.
“Think of it as a cold Mardi Gras, a political Super Bowl, a formal Woodstock.
“The price tag is at $25 million and growing.”
The TV said every limo on the East Coast was in town.
That was probably an exaggeration, but there were hundreds.
Hotel lobbies were filled with party-goers.
Tuxes and black Stetsons, evening gowns and boots were everywhere.
They estimated the crowd at 300,000 and growing — think three Daviess Counties.
Seventy thousand tickets for the 11 official inaugural balls went for $125 a whack.
And they were being scalped at double that and then some.
But some things never change.
The grates downtown were covered by men huddling in sleeping bags against the frigid air only blocks from the White House.
It was 23 degrees in Washington that morning and frost was on the folding chairs of those fortunate enough to get one.
The ceremony took place on the West Front of the Capitol, which faces the mall and its monuments.
That allows tens of thousands more people to witness the event.
The platform could be seen from the Washington Monument 17 blocks away — the distance from Owensboro High School to the Ohio River.
But facing west, they say, is also symbolic.
It means the president is facing the rest of the country.
Moving in a crowd of 300,000-plus people means you go where they go.
And when lunchtime rolled around, the crowd dropped us off at a Thai restaurant — the only one for blocks around that wasn’t overflowing.
I don’t remember what I ate.
But it was good.
And the day was amazing.
I wish we could have had a day like that yesterday.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.