Boy, this has been a week!

Ice, snow, arctic temperatures.

Fortunately, the National Weather Service says things should be back to normal next week with some 50-degree readings.

The all-time record low in Owensboro — at least since thermometers arrived in the Ohio Valley — was 23 below set on Jan. 19, 1994.

And we had 14 inches of snow to go with it.

We had 16 inches on Dec. 24, 2004.

That’s the most in the last century.

I got to experience those.

But the weather I’m glad I missed was during the “The Great Ice Storm of 1902.”

That storm began as sleet on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 27, as people hurried home from work.

All day that Wednesday, a cold rain fell — turning to ice as it the ground, power lines and trees.

By Thursday morning, people were afraid to leave their homes.

Those who ventured out frequently had bad spills.

Many broken bones were reported around town.

Power lines snapped like skyrockets in the night.

Utility poles crashed into the streets and through roofs.

Fire engines were immobilized.

The city was paralyzed.

“It was a terrible, terrible time,” Elmer L. Brown, who was 12 at the time, recalled in an interview more than 40 years ago.

Few horses could maintain their footing on the streets, and streetcars couldn’t get traction.

Fire alarms shorted out, and the horses that pulled the fire equipment couldn’t stand up, much less run, on the icy streets.

The city was without fire protection.

Ice on the telephone, telegraph and electrical lines was said to be an inch thick.

And the lines started snapping.

The top of a large telephone pole at Second and Frederica streets snapped, bringing down poles all over downtown like a row of dominoes.

By the time the popping and snapping had ended, 27 telephone poles were down east of Owensboro — and by nightfall, only a half dozen or so telephones were still working in the city.

Telegraph lines were down, and the city had to shut down its electric plant to prevent fires from being started by the twisted wires.

By Thursday afternoon, a few adventurous souls ventured out to snap photographs.

And the Messenger noted that, despite the danger, the ice “presented a picture most beautiful.”

At night, people wound their way through the city with lanterns, holding onto each other to prevent spills, as they took in the sights.

The storm began just east of Henderson and stopped just west of Yelvington.

Its fury was centered on Owensboro and the rest of the region escaped the storm’s wrath.

It was Feb. 4 before the street cars could run again.

Electricity was off for a week.

Damage was estimated at $100,000.

It would be much higher today.

Yeah, I’m glad I missed that one.

