Bob Bruck is retiring Friday as city editor of the Messenger-Inquirer.
But 25 years ago this week, when he was a photographer, we set out on an adventure — driving U.S. 60 more than 434 miles from the West Virginia border to the Illinois border, stopping every 50 miles or so to talk to people about their lives and their thoughts on the upcoming presidential election.
My original idea was to drive what was once known as the “Highway of Hope,” all 2,748 miles from Virginia Beach, Virginia, to the Pacific Ocean in Los Angeles.
But I settled for what I could get — the length of Kentucky.
They called it the “Highway of Hope” because if things weren’t going well where you were, there was always a fresh start a few stoplights down the road.
Kentucky’s three largest cities in 1996 — Louisville, Lexington and Owensboro — are on U.S. 60.
So is Frankfort, the state capital.
But 40 years before our trip, the interstates came.
And travelers left the two-lane highways for the comfort and ease of the four-lanes.
But something was missing.
You don’t find a Lying Lee’s Used Cars on the interstate.
The dealership offered a “50-50” warranty — 50 feet or 50 seconds.
Or so they said.
You don’t find a Dehart’s Bible & Tire Center.
Or a Tobin’s Tourotel — short for tourist motel.
Or a man selling cantaloupes from the back of his pickup truck.
Those were among the 27 places where we stopped and visited with people over six days.
Times had been hard along U.S. 60.
But for the most part, people were still optimistic that better days lay ahead.
However, almost universally, they were tired of politics.
They’d heard enough attack ads, watched enough investigations.
Some were ready to get rid of both parties and try something new.
Some worried that Social Security wouldn’t survive until they were ready to retire.
It has.
Some thought Jesus would return before now.
He hasn’t.
Some didn’t like welfare.
But they didn’t see how anyone could survive on the $4.25 an hour minimum wage of the time.
I wonder if anything has changed along the “Highway of Hope” since then.
And how many of the places we visited are still there.
