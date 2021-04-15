They say the average American man has 12.5 jobs during his lifetime.
I’m well below that.
And I can only remember four part-time jobs that had nothing to do with newspapers.
The first was working in tobacco — suckering, cutting and hanging it in barns.
I only did that a few times to help family members or friends.
Eight hours of that would put $10 in my pocket.
And I quickly learned that I wanted to find a job that took a lot less work and involved air conditioning.
In high school, I worked summers with my father.
He was an electrician, had his own business and thought he could pass it on to my brother and me when the time came.
But my brain wasn’t wired that way.
I never understood anything about electricity except how to flip a switch and watch the lights come on.
My job involved crawling under houses with the spiders, mice and snakes.
To be honest, I never actually saw a snake.
But I did see a few skins.
I also got to crawl around in attics with sweat running off me like a faucet.
And there were the times when I cut into live wires with a pair of pliers and came flying down off a stepladder.
Yeah, that wasn’t for me either.
The only part I was good at was going to pick up the soft drinks and snacks about 9 a.m.
Sorry, Dad.
I spent one day as a carhop at the Superburger in Wickliffe.
Taking orders from people in cars and bringing the food to them was OK.
But it didn’t take me long to notice that the girls in short shorts and tight T-shirts were making a lot more in tips than I was.
There didn’t seem to be a future in that.
My favorite job was working as a janitor at Murray State University one summer.
It was mostly polishing floors with a buffer and cleaning out the trash kids left in their dorm rooms when they left for the summer.
We got to keep anything we wanted.
And there was some good stuff.
We piled the mattresses that the college was getting rid of in a stairwell.
And jumped from the third floor to land on them.
Dumb but fun.
So, what I was looking for was something that didn’t take a lot of physical labor, was done in air-conditioned buildings, didn’t involve crawling and getting shocked and didn’t involve gender discrimination.
Thank goodness, I found it.
They say if you find a job you love, you’ll never work a day in your life.
I’ve worked a few days, but not many.
