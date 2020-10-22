Charmaine Baird Williams died Saturday at 81.
And I can’t let her memory go without a story.
In the early ‘70s, women were creating a lot of firsts — first female volunteer firefighter, first female police officer, first female bailbondsman, first female judge.
Williams was the latter.
You see, until 1977, judges in Kentucky didn’t have to be lawyers.
There were two courts in town back then that were replaced by district courts in 1978.
The Owensboro Police Court was presided over by the police judge.
And the county’s Quarterly Court was supposedly presided over by the county judge.
Pat Tanner was the county judge from 1965 until 1977.
The following year, the title became judge-executive and the office focused on administrative matters only.
Tanner spent his time on administrative matters and appointed trial commissioners to handle the judicial matters.
He was a maverick.
Sometimes he was very conservative.
And sometimes, he was very liberal.
Mostly, he was Pat.
In 1973, he appointed Williams as the first female trial commissioner in the county.
The title was also judge of the Quarterly Court.
At first, Williams mostly issued search warrants and probated wills.
Some people thought it was a stunt.
But Williams said once, “As far back as my high school years, the legal system was my high interest. Some people read novels. I enjoyed reading law books.”
One of her first cases was a man charged with streaking, which was popular in the mid-70s.
Joe Banken, who was county attorney back then, said at the time that Williams was “no push-over. She’s pretty strict.”
He also commented, in the language of the era, that the petite, dark-haired Williams “helps the appearance of the court, too.”
Back then, women pioneers in any field had to put up with a sideshow of distractions.
But the thing is, Williams didn’t let herself be distracted.
She performed her duties well and her contributions to Daviess County shouldn’t be forgotten.
