Kendall-Perkins Park has been a cornerstone of Owensboro’s northwest neighborhood since it was acquired by the city in 1906.
Originally named Douglass Park in honor of the famed abolitionist and writer Frederick Douglass, the park was renamed in 1973 to honor Owensboro residents and educators Jospeh W. Kendall and Joseph P. Perkins. Today, the five-acre facility located at 1201 West 5th St. continues to serve as a beloved neighborhood park.
“I do think the day-to-day foot traffic is definitely people from the neighborhood, but it is a draw for a broader group of people than just those in the neighborhood, because it is large enough to be able to host a lot of events each year,” Parks Director Amanda Rogers said.
Perhaps the largest and most known event hosted annually at the park is the Dust Bowl basketball tournament, which began in 1973.
“That has been hosted for years by a volunteer organization of citizens that plans and manages that basketball tournament,” Rogers said. “There have been some dedicated people that have served on that board for extended lengths of time.”
Rogers said board members recruit sponsorships for the event, plan the program, organize the tournaments and handle the registrations, in addition to all of the organization, logistics and communications with the city that is required to run the tournament each July.
In 1917, 85 Black residents presented the city commission with a petition requesting the lot be converted into a playground. The motion was passed.
In 1952, an 80-foot by 30-foot swimming pool was constructed. The pool was updated in 1974, then converted into a spray park in 1994.
Rogers said she worked as a lifeguard at the pool.
“It was a fun place to be,” she said.
The June 2, 1994, edition of the Messenger-Inquirer reported the park had been rebuilt over the previous nine-months at a cost of $557,000.
Phil Hoskins, then the city’s director of community service, said then that the new park was designed to better serve young children and families.
Rogers said these days, park has a variety of amenities, including an open-air pavilion, two basketball courts with bleacher seating, tennis courts and a playground.
“We redid that playground in 2013, and it was about $127,000,” Rogers said. “It is a good-size playground when you look at the cost and the sheer size of it compared to other park playgrounds in our system.”
