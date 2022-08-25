Kenergy Corp., rural power cooperative, has challenged state Public Service Commission findings that it improperly restricted financial benefits to customers who produce solar energy.
The dispute between Kenergy and the PSC stems from the co-op’s “net metering program,” which allows customers who generate renewable energy to essentially sell it back into the power grid. In Kenergy’s program, the co-op offers its qualified members credits on their power bills.
Net metering could potentially be financially detrimental to power companies. For example, if every resident sold their solar energy back into the grid, then companies may struggle to cover administrative, equipment and other fixed costs. To mitigate this risk, Kentucky legislation allows power providers to restrict their programs once they reach 1% of a company’s “single-hour peak load” — the maximum power demand a company receives.
However, the PSC opened an investigation into Kenergy in October 2020 on the grounds that the power provider was restricting its net metering despite being under the 1% threshold.
Earlier this month, the PSC found Kenergy improperly restricted its net metering program.
“Kenergy’s cumulative generating capacity of net metering systems has not reached 1% of its single hour peak load during a calendar year, and Kenergy must continue to offer net metering under its Net Metering tariff until the cumulative generating capacity of net metering systems reaches 1% of Kenergy’s single-hour peak load for all sales within its certified territory during a calendar year,” the commission said in an Aug. 11 order.
The PSC ordered Kenergy to allow eligible customers to participate in the net metering program and to refund people who were improperly denied credits on their power bills.
But Kenergy filed for a rehearing Friday, arguing that the PSC erroneously calculated the co-op’s peak power load.
According to Kenergy, the commission included the region’s large industrial plants, including two major aluminum smelters. The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville closed in June, but its 2021 power usage was calculated into Kenergy’s load.
“None of the energy consumed by these large industrial members and smelters flows over Kenergy’s system,” Kenergy said in its filing, explaining that those entities are served from the Big Rivers Electric Corporation’s system. “They do not pay a portion of Kenergy’s distribution plant system cost through their rates because their load is not served by Kenergy’s system.”
In an email comment to the Messenger-Inquirer, Kenergy reiterated its position on the matter.
“Kenergy does not believe that the aluminum smelters should be included in our load because they buy on the open market,” the co-op said. “Since this is still an open case with the PSC, we unfortunately cannot comment further.”
