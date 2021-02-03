In August, Kenergy announced plans to get in the broadband business.
The utility, which provides electricity to 14 western Kentucky counties including Daviess, had filed an application with the Kentucky Public Service Commission to provide broadband services to those counties as well.
But Monday, Kenegy announced that it has ended its efforts to provide broadband.
It decided not to submit a bid for financing through the Federal Communication Commission’s $20 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund reverse auction which was designed to improve the nation’s broadband service in parts of the country that are not being served.
“Several critical changes needed to be made to current state statues in order for Kenergy to have participated in the RDOF auction,” Jeff Hohn, Kenergy president and CEO, said in a news release.
“If Kenergy had participated in the auction, been awarded money and then we were unable to fulfill the obligations from the FCC because of those state statue limitations, we would have been assessed steep penalties and fines,” he said.
Hohn said, “This would have greatly diminished the chance of our members receiving broadband. Due to the short time-frame between the RDOF auction concluding and the legislature convening, Kenergy did not feel comfortable participating in the auction.”
But he said, “There is still good news coming for our members. Conexon, Kenergy’s consultant throughout this process, bid in the place of Kenergy in the RDOF auction and was awarded $21.4 million in the state of Kentucky.”
Hohn said that Kenergy will work closely with Conexon for the buildout and to “acclimate them to the communities they will serve.”
Counties involved are in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Webster, Breckinridge, Union, Crittenden, Caldwell, Lyon and Livingston.
In August, Kenergy said it wanted to invest $3 million in Kenect, a for-profit company it created in July.
But first it had to clear several legislative and regulatory hurdles.
In October, the Kentucky Public Service Commission approved clearing one of those hurdles but not another.
Kenergy is a not-for-profit utility, but Kennect would have been a for-profit company.
The PSC granted a waiver to allow the utility to make a one-time $3 million capital investment in Kenect with the caveat that if Kenect did not pursue the project that the money would be returned to Kenergy.
But the PSC denied a waiver of a statute that prohibits a utility from entering into any arrangement for financing of nonregulated activities through an affiliate that would permit a creditor upon default to have recourse to the assets of the utility.
That essentially meant that Kenergy would not be allowed to put itself at risk in the event that Kenect failed.
Also on Tuesday, Charter Communications announced the launch of a multiyear, multibillion-dollar broadband buildout initiative to deliver gigabit high-speed broadband access to more than 1 million unserved customer locations, including in western and central Kentucky.
It won $1.2 billion in support from the RDOF auction.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
